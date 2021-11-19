Hastings and Bexhill have profitable visit to neighbours Eastbourne

Action from Hastings & Bexhill's visit to Eastbourne twos

The H&B pack dominated the game and made some serious yards with concentrated rucking and mauling. The home side took an early lead with a penalty, but Hastings hit back with a well constructed try.

The pack drove the Eastbourne scrum backwards; scrum half Tucker White released the backs and outside centre Tom Jones crashed over the line near to the posts.

Seventeen year old Frazer Redman playing his second senior game converted; he is the son of former club skipper and stalwart Neil.

Despite the loss of Quinn McManus to a yellow card for technically dangerous play, the H&B domination continued and White increased the lead with a well crafted try.

H&B coach James Morris rotated his squad well in the second half. Chris Butler came into the scrum and scored two tries, Joe Whitehall-James came onto the wing and Jack Hardy joined the front row.

Eastbourne scored eight more points with another penalty and a good try to make the final score 11-22.

Hastings never looked back in a game where hard work mattered.

Michael Clifford, Nate Roadway and Josh Clarke all made excellent contributions.

The game was refereed by Mick Davis, a former player of both clubs who has taken up the whistle since ending his playing days.

The game can not be played without a referee and thanks must be given to people like Mick, who well into his 70s, provides this valuable service.

The H&B 1st XV game away to Foots Cray was postponed by the home club. Hastings senior sides are not scheduled to have a game for this weekend; but both come back into action at home on November 27.