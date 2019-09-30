Hastings and Bexhill are worthy winners at New Ash Green

Hastings and Bexhill made the long journey to New Ash Green with a squad showing six changes from last weeks dismal performance at home to Kings College Hospital.

H&B came away worthy winners against a side containing some very big forwards.

Tom Vincent, Chris Butler and Isaac Wales all made a positive impact on their return to the scrum. Jake Stinson put in an impressive performance on the wing. John Hannagarth and Russell Reid came off the bench to consolidate the win.

Hastings took the lead after twenty seven minutes very evenly fought play. The New Ash Green defence were under severe pressure and gave away one penalty too many for the referee; making his decision of a penalty try, a straight forward one.

Tom Waring increased the lead with a well taken penalty kick to make the half time score 0-10.

Hastings and Bexhill continued to dominate the play; Archie Ridpath crowned an impressive performance with a well taken try under the posts for Waring to convert.

Coach Ben Davies was able to use his replacements with great effect. The rarely available Hannagarth made an impressive return to the scrum, replacing Alex Waring who had made a good contribution. Reid came on to the wing, for John Whitehall-Jones, who looked more settled this week. Josh Clarke was a straight swap for Vincent in the front row.

Waring ran over 40 metres to complete the scoring with an unconverted try. H&B had won a tough game twenty two nil. Their next game is at home on 19th October versus Southwark Lancers who have made a good start to the season. Hastings will hope to build on this success and hopefully more of the big guns will be available; unfortunately skipper Bruce Steadman's ankle injury will put him out for at least six weeks.