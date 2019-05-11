Hastings aces in the medals at Medway Park

A large group of swimmers represented Hastings Seagull Swimming Club in the Black Lion Level 3 Spring Open Meet 2019 at Medway Park.

Eleven-year-old Bertie Turner smashed his personal best times to win three gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Harley Williams won gold in the 200m butterfly with a new personal best (four seconds faster than last month) and silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Amelie Holdbrook won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, while nine-year-old Thomas Coleman struck gold in the 100m butterfly.

Louis Clark was back on form with three silver and two bronze medals. Jen Hall achieved a 100% personal best rate and won silver in the 100m and 50m freestyle events, as well as bronze in the 100m medley.

Oliver Tomasetti won silver in the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke, and Harvey Payne brought home bronze medals in the 200m backstroke and 100m medley.

Joseph Jeater and Reus Brown each won 100m medley silver in their respective age groups, while Leah Thorogood achieved silver in the 200m backstroke with a phenomenal swim against some tough competition.

Swimmer of the weekend must be Harry Foster, who showed maturity in all of his swims and real progression in skills to achieve bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Kinga Feher, Clara Foley, Rufus Bate, Ruby Magri, Poppy Magri, Matilda Godfrey, Harvey Pope, Beatrice Holdbrook and Adam Leake all produced brilliant swims over the whole weekend.