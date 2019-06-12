Hastings ace wins three events in three days

Golf professional Paul Nessling returned to action after injury with three wins in consecutive days.

The Hastings-based player, who is attached to Cooden Beach Golf Club, had been out for seven weeks with a serious foot injury suffered in an accident with a lawn mower which required surgery to put right.

His hat-trick of wins started with the Sussex PGA Haywards Heath Pro-Am at Haywards Heath Golf Club last Thursday.

Nessling, in fact, tied for first place with Jack Martin, of Copthorne Golf Club, after carding a level par round of 71 which included two eagles, one of them on a par four.

The following day, he finished tied first in the Sussex Professional Golfers’ Union Pro-Am at Ifield Golf Club after shooting a two-under-par 68.

Then on Saturday, Nessling won the PGA South Region Pro-Am at Mid Kent Golf Club. A two-under-par 68 gave him a one-shot victory from Mark James, of Pyecombe Golf Club.

Another local golfer, Colton Alleyne-Davies, also did well in this event, carding a level par 70 for a share of fourth place.

Nessling got married while sidelined by the injury, and he would like to thank all who wished him well both for his wedding and during his recovery period.

He would also particularly like to thank all who cared for him at The Conquest Hospital, plus his main sponsor Hera Indemnity and Cooden Beach Golf Club for their support.

Nessling is now looking forward to his own golf day event at Cooden Beach Golf Club this coming Friday.