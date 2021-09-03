Hastings ace Jack is far from the Madden crowd

Action from the club championship event

Race organiser Alan Croucher was on hand to deliver instructions for the marshalls for a race to Cooden Beach Hotel and back.

Cool temperatures offered perfect running conditions, only hampered slightly by the moderate northerly wind. Combined with minimal elevation, this was a recipe for fast times and PBs.

A spectacle of a 10k race developed at the front of the field. Defending champion Jack Madden was back and his confidence was high.

But newcomer Will Withecombe, who has been mopping up race titles all summer, was keen to add to his collection, alongside Colin White, who had taken nearly 30 seconds off his 5k PB recently. The trio arrived at the turnaround point together.

With only with 300m to the finish line Madden was able to pull away, completing the course in 36:05.

Withecombe was seconds behind. White added to his 5k PB in 36:49, landing the vet’s prize.

The female race was won by Claire Thomas who ensured she took the Barry Richards Shield home for another 12 months. She finished in 44:48, running much of the course with her good friend Susan Rae.

Rae was first female vet. Her time of 45:53 was another PB.

Also landing 10k PBs, Martin Snape ran a sub 40 for the first time, Simon Linklater sneaked a top 10 finish in 41:5,. Kevin Blowers let out a roar as he set his 10k record in 42:30.

Simon Weatherly was head to head with Matt Smith approaching the final 100m, with a new PB of 50:04 for Weatherly.

Marie Crawford overcame a showdown with an angry seagull who boshed her on the head as she gathered speed towards the line and she recorded a new 10k PB in 53:01.

Hastings Runners hold a series of club-only races. They are free to enter for members and you can find more details at www.hastingsrunners.co.uk.