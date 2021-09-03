Hastings ace Jack is far from the Madden crowd
As tea time approached last Thursday, the first eager runners arrived at the foot of Galley Hill for the second Hastings Runners club-only race of the season.
Race organiser Alan Croucher was on hand to deliver instructions for the marshalls for a race to Cooden Beach Hotel and back.
Cool temperatures offered perfect running conditions, only hampered slightly by the moderate northerly wind. Combined with minimal elevation, this was a recipe for fast times and PBs.
A spectacle of a 10k race developed at the front of the field. Defending champion Jack Madden was back and his confidence was high.
But newcomer Will Withecombe, who has been mopping up race titles all summer, was keen to add to his collection, alongside Colin White, who had taken nearly 30 seconds off his 5k PB recently. The trio arrived at the turnaround point together.
With only with 300m to the finish line Madden was able to pull away, completing the course in 36:05.
Withecombe was seconds behind. White added to his 5k PB in 36:49, landing the vet’s prize.
The female race was won by Claire Thomas who ensured she took the Barry Richards Shield home for another 12 months. She finished in 44:48, running much of the course with her good friend Susan Rae.
Rae was first female vet. Her time of 45:53 was another PB.
Also landing 10k PBs, Martin Snape ran a sub 40 for the first time, Simon Linklater sneaked a top 10 finish in 41:5,. Kevin Blowers let out a roar as he set his 10k record in 42:30.
Simon Weatherly was head to head with Matt Smith approaching the final 100m, with a new PB of 50:04 for Weatherly.
Marie Crawford overcame a showdown with an angry seagull who boshed her on the head as she gathered speed towards the line and she recorded a new 10k PB in 53:01.
Hastings Runners hold a series of club-only races. They are free to enter for members and you can find more details at www.hastingsrunners.co.uk.
Barry Richards 10K Times: Jack Madden 36.04, Will Withecombe 36.10, Colin White MV40 36.47, Keiran Price 39.36, Martin Snape 39.44, Paul Burchett 40.18, Jamie Wilkinson 41.33, Martin Noakes 41.3, Simon Linklater 41.54, Kevin Blowers 42.30, Graeme Grass 43.53, Neil Jeffries 44.06, Claire Thomas 44.00, Susan Rae 45.52, Ben Sallows 46.15, John Simcox 46.26, Lewis Wadham 47.14, Paul Gallop 47.30, Andy Knight 47.57, David Harding 49.34, Dean Fox 49.47, Ashley Sapsford-Brooks 49.51, Matt Smith 50.04, Simon Weatherley 50.04, James Graham 50.14, Matt Beaver 50.43, Darren Owen 51.57, Bill Edmondson 52.28, Paul Baxter 52.53, Lauren Coleman 52.57, Marie Crawford 53.02, Rachael Inns 53.05, Nick Webb 53.24, Mike Addison 53.32, Steve Slater 54.03, Jan Young 54.38, Mike Ellis 55.57, Sue Quincey 56.02, Sharon Wadham 56.58, Paul Wadham 56.59, Ellie Swaine 57.10, Krista Barzee 58.08, Lilly Share 59.21, Jacquiline Scott 59.45, Shana Burchett 59.56, Samantha Welfare 1.00.49, Michelle Krombholz 1.00.50, Kim Callow 1.01.13, Alan Croucher 1.10.18, Louise Cavill 1.02.30, Marie Appleton 1.02.43, Henry Worthington 1.30.33, Linda Beddis (Sweep) 1.30.33.