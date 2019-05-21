Hastings ace crowned national champion

West Hill Boxing Club achieved one national champion and two runners-up during a memorable weekend.

Ben Moore won his category, while William White and Lily Ramshaw were finalists in theirs at the climax of the Schools’ Championships in Crawley.

Moore, 13, triumphed in the male class A under-50kg class after winning a cracking final against Jadan Crook (Chorley) by a split decision.

West Hill knew that Moore needed to be on top form and he came out like a bull at the start of the bout, throwing so many combinations that Crook didn’t know what had hit him. Although Crook fought back and caught Moore with a couple of shots, Moore won the opening round.

Crook gave as good as he got in a very tight second round, but Moore caught him with three big shots in a row at the end of the round and the referee gave Crook an eight count, which probably swung the round in Moore’s favour.

Moore upped his game again in the concluding third round and put in some lovely straight jabs which knocked his opponent’s head back. Crook came fighting back, but Moore had the high level of fitness needed to prevail in a meeting of two very strong boys.

It was Moore’s second victory in successive days having defeated Charlie Brown (Hoddesdon) by a unanimous decision in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Wary of Moore’s power, Brown kept trying to hide and Moore had to be on his game to get to him. But Moore caught Brown with a big shot in the second round and ran out a worthy winner.

White, meanwhile, was beaten in the male cadet under-28kg final by Daniel Hamilton (No Limits, Liverpool) on a unanimous decision.

The occasion seemed to get to White and he didn’t get going in a close bout which he could’ve won on his day.

Twelve-year-old White had boxed very well the previous day to win his semi-final against William Webb (Pleck BC) on a unanimous decision, winning all three rounds.

A very nervous Ramshaw lost to Ellie Mateer (Sudbury) by a unanimous decision in the female class A under-31kg final.

It was the third time the two girls had faced each other and the previous two meetings had produced a win each. Ramshaw looked good when she put her punches together, but it was rather too late and her opponent got the decision.

West Hill coach Dave Bishop said: “It was a great weekend. Ben was on fire, it was fantastic.”