Former World Champion takes part in singles knockout

A total of 51 of the area’s best dart players competed in a singles knockout at Sidley Working Men’s club on Saturday 28th December.

Top names including Rob Cross, Adrian Gray and Shane Burgess graced the competition putting in performances reminiscent of a BDO or PDC competition.

Andy Derrick hit five 180s with Adrian Gray hitting six 180s throughout the tournament.

Mark Stafford overcame ex-world champ Rob Cross 3-2 on his way to the semi finals in which he was eliminated by Adrian Gray. The other semi final was won by Ian Lewington beating Andy Derrick to set up a brilliant final with Adrian and Ian toe to toe on the oche.

Despite a superb showing from Ian, Adrian’s two 180s, helped him to triumph in a thrilling match with awesome scores and finishing throughout.

The plate competition for first round losers was won by Dan Hamilton with Paul Hepton runner up.

Elsewhere, Sunday 29th in the area’s other big singles competition semi finals at the Millers arms Ore, Mick Evans beat Ian Lewington and Simon Smith overcame Paul Hepton to set up the Final which Simon Smith won. In the run up to the semis, Jason Glover recorded a 144 checkout.