Clean sheet for 15-year-old on Great Britain debut

Local youngster Maddie Trunchion is back in Club training after competing at the 2019 World Roller Games where she represented Great Britain Junior Women's Inline Hockey Team.

15-year-old Trunchion was one of the youngest players selected for an under 18 Great Britain squad that included players from all over the country, and she did all her South Coast Inline teammates from back home proud. She had been competing for her place in the team for almost a year, and her hard work was rewarded when she made the final squad and was chosen to fly out to Barcelona between June 27 and July 5 and battle it out against some of the best Junior Women's Inline Hockey teams from around the world.

Representing her country for the first time, goalkeeper Trunchion adjusted to the level very quickly, keeping a clean sheet in her first game and helping the team grow into the tournament.

Trunchion did herself and her team proud by helping the side reach the quarter finals, but Great Britain were unfortunately knocked out by a sudden death goal scored in overtime by opponents Finland.

After eight days away with her new teammates, Trunchion is now back training with the Hastings-based South Coast Bandits in preparation for the upcoming season where she will be hoping for more team and personal success.

