Bowls star Alice cements England spot
Bexhill bowls star Alice Phillimore cemented her place in the England under-26 team at the recent national trials held at Northampton Indoor Bowls Club.
Playing with the top bowlers in the country, the 22-year-old proved worthy of her international status by excelling in a rink skipped by England No1 junior lady Katherine Rednall
The BIIBC under-26 series, which includes sides from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, is to be played at the West Denton Club in Newcastle over the weekend of February 12-13.
England are the current holders of the trophy and will be confident that they can continue their fine run in the annual competition.
Alice has lived in Bexhill all her life and plays at Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club.
She has been bowling some 10 years now and is a product of the Egerton Park junior programme – headed by Denise Hodd and the late Ernie Harris – that has brought on numerous county and international bowlers.