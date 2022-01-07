Bowls star Alice cements England spot

Alice Phillimore

Playing with the top bowlers in the country, the 22-year-old proved worthy of her international status by excelling in a rink skipped by England No1 junior lady Katherine Rednall

The BIIBC under-26 series, which includes sides from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, is to be played at the West Denton Club in Newcastle over the weekend of February 12-13.

England are the current holders of the trophy and will be confident that they can continue their fine run in the annual competition.

Alice has lived in Bexhill all her life and plays at Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club.