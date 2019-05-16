Bexhill ace ranked number one in UK

A talented young athlete from Bexhill scooped four medals at the 2019 Sussex County Track & Field Championships.

Pyers Lockwood won three under-17 gold medals and one silver at K2 Crawley last weekend, and is ranked number one in the UK for the 400m hurdles in that age group.

Lockwood won the 400m hurdles on Saturday in a new personal best time of 56.59. On the same day, albeit in very wet conditions, he struck 200m gold in another PB of 23.09.

See also: * Hastings talent breaks county championships record

* Hastings Runner achieves club’s best ever result in popular race

* Hastings Runners 5 Mile Race picture special

* Great Britain international smashes course record in Hastings race



The following day, Lockwood won the 400m by more than 30 metres in a time of 50.96, another PB. He would have run quicker, but as he had no-one to push him, he cruised over the line.

His last event was the 100m and after easing up in the heats to conserve energy having competed so much in the previous events, Lockwood was placed in lane eight for the final.

Even so the 16-year-old managed an excellent second place, just behind last year’s English Schools’ bronze medallist, again with a new PB of 11.37.

An excellent weekend for the Claverham Community College student, who is currently taking his GCSE exams and along with revision, has to train six days per week (on the track and in the gym).

Lockwood’s goal this year is to win the 400m hurdles at the English Schools’ and national competitions, even though he only started to run the event last year.

He trains at the Withdean Stadium in Brighton and at Eastbourne Sports Park as a member of the Eastbourne Rovers club.