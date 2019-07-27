Betfred World Matchplay 2019: Rob Cross pulls off incredible comeback to reach final

Rob Cross pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Daryl Gurney in the semi-final of the Betfred World Matchplay in 2019.

Gurney had the match in the palm of his hands and lead 13-6 at one point.

But Cross fought back and won 17-15 in astonishing style and the commentator said was possibly the greatest comeback in matchplay history.

Pundit Wayne Mardle said after the match: "I don't think Daryl got worse, he just kept missing opportunity after opportunity.

"It [the comeback] was just improbable."

Rob Cross said: The crowd helped me tonight. Thank you to them. They really spurred me on in the end. I couldn't find anything for whatever reason.

Rob Cross in action against Daryl Gurney. Chris Dean/PDC

"I am really glad to be in the final but I don't think I deserved it. Daryl was the better player there and he deserved to win but I will take my bit of luck tonight into the final tomorrow and hopefully be better.

When asked whether that was his best comeback, he said: "100 percent. The crowd helped me massively. I'll be honest with you, I wasn't right and I need to get right."

Full report to follow.....

