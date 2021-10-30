Beachy Head Marathon is delight for dozen Hastings Runners
A dozen Hastings Runners made the short trip along the coast to Eastbourne on Saturday to tackle one of the country’s toughest races, the Beachy Head Marathon.
The 26.2 mile route takes in the beautiful South Downs Way, with a total of 2,750 feet of elevation.
The first Hastings Runner to cross the line was Mark Lutman in a superb time of 4hr 26min.
Ben Brett improved his previous time by an incredible 2.33.
His time at the weekend of 4:53 continued his strong recent performances.
Also completing this challenging race were Charles Bowley (5:27), Simon Deeprose (5:34), Sarah Holmes (5:39), Corrina Skinner (5:52), Sylvia Hugget (5:52), Elly Swaine (5:54), Ruth Spiller (5:55), Sue Wilkinson (6:03), Helen Munday (6:49) and Lisa Peterson (6:49).
On Sunday the Beachy Head 10k took place and Matt Edmonds claimed first place in a field of 453 runners in a time of 37:54.
Not only did he land the top prize, but he was 90 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.
Catherine Cowan was marking her return to racing after a spell out injured and completed the challenging course in 1:16:36.
The latest Hastings Runners club championship race took place on Sunday in the form of the Woodchurch 5 and 10-miler.
Fresh off his parkrun PB on Saturday morning, Will Withecombe bounded his way to more glory in a fantastic time of 28:51.
Claire Thomas made it a Hastings Runners double by landing the ladies’ first place (8th overall) in 35:37.
There were top 10 finishes for Darren Barzee (4th - 32:17), John Simcox (6th - 34:46), Michael Norris (9th - 36:01) and Andy Knight (10th - 36:50).
Susan Rae was 12th and 2nd lady in 37:19. Also running in their green and black attire were Simon Weatherly (37:44 PB), Rob Gagyi (42:14), Marie Crawford (43:44 PB), Paul Wadham (46:20) Jacqueline Scott (47:11 PB), Krista Barzee (47:20), Sharon Wadham (47:30), Sue Palmer (52:37) and Catherine Southgate (59:37).
New member Malcolm Smith was the only participant in the 10 mile race, completing the two laps in an excellent time of 1:23:57.
