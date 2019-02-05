World Grand Prix: Davis beats local rival Robertson

Mark Davis narrowly overcame Jimmy Robertson at the Coral World Grand Prix. Picture courtesy World Snooker
Mark Davis narrowly defeated Jimmy Robertson in the battle of the locality’s two snooker stars at the Coral World Grand Prix.

St Leonards-based Davis recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 down to edge past Robertson, from Bexhill, 4-3 in round one at Cheltenham Racecourse this afternoon (Tuesday).

World number 35 Davis scored just seven points in the opening two frames as 23rd-ranked Robertson comfortably clinched them both with a top break of 55.

Davis edged a tight third frame, however, to open his account and won the fourth without conceding a point to level at 2-2.

European Masters champion Robertson replied in kind by clinching frame five with a splendid break of 119, but Davis took the next to level once again before winning the decider 63-8 with a run of 61 - his highest of the match.

English Open runner-up Davis will face 24th-ranked Chinese cueman Xiao Guodong, conqueror of Neil Robertson, in the last 16 of the ITV4-televised event.