WINTER OLYMPICS: Team GB bobsleigh star Brad Hall proud of ‘A really good job’ in South Korea

Sussex bobsleigh star Brad Hall was happy with his display at the Winter Olympics

This was despite finishing a disappointing 17th place in Sunday’s four-man final.

Team GB compete in the four man Bobsleigh, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

The former Crawley AC decathlete felt proud of having completed a ‘really good job’ in South Korea.

Hall, 27, said to BBC TV: “We had two really good starts, top-five starts.

“I’m really happy with both the drives - there were a couple of mistakes but nothing major.

“Things haven’t really worked out this weekend. I’m happy with my own performance and all the guys as well.

Team GB compete in the four man Bobsleigh, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

“I thought we’ve done a really good job and we should be proud of that.”

In the last heat Hall overtook Team GB’s other team piloted by Lamin Deen who finished one place behind in 18th.

Having being heralded as a top-five prospect, the former Crawley AC decathlete and Collyer’s student had to settle for a position in the lower levels of the 20 teams who made it through to the final.

Last week Hall made his debut and clinched his highest ever finish at world level in the two-man event (12th).

Team GB compete in the four man Bobsleigh, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Team GB enjoyed their best ever Winter Olympics with five medals, made up of one gold and four bronze.

However the bobsleigh teams hit a late set-back when the runners in which the sled slides were ruled to be worn beyond legal limits.

They had to source a late replacement to their equipment which were not believed to be of the highest standard.

Hall finished 2.41 seconds behind German double gold medallist Francesco Friedrich, who had already won the two-man event.

Germany also won the bronze medal while the Republic of Korea took the silver medal.