Strong performance gives Hastings victory

Hastings Athletic Club produced another strong team performance to win its latest Southern Athletics League Division Three South East fixture.

With a full team helping to fill almost every event, the Ark William Parker Academy-based club amassed 213 points at Lewes on Saturday - more than 20 clear of its nearest rivals.

On the men’s side of things, Jordan Pola continued his splendid season by winning the 100m and 200m, and there were strong performances in the 400m from Ben McCallion and Steve Baldock.

Gary Foster was voted the athletes’ man of the match after winning the 1,500m in a time of 4:20 and the 5,000m in 15:45, as well as coming second in the less familiar 800m with a personal best.

Reece Lincoln was only eight seconds behind Foster in the 1,500m and McCallion was close to his personal best in the 5,000m with 17:53.

Lewis Courtnage did exceptionally well in the 110m hurdles and was close to a club record in the 2,000m steeplechase with a time of 6:53.

There was a return to form for Wayne Martin in the pole vault and Rob Phipps won the javelin in 35.94m.

Lizzie Clarke and Caitlin Millar were the stand-out performers in a Hastings AC women’s squad which is currently as strong as it’s been for a long time.

Millar clocked 2:15 for the 800m and ran a superb 59-second lap as part of the 4x400 relay team which won the race easily despite twice dropping the baton twice, but was disqualified for a rules infringement.

The on fire Clarke produced another outstanding display to win the 1,500m in 4:45, which was close to her PB despite the windy conditions and having already run a PB in the 3,000m as a non-scoring athlete.

In the sprints, Nel Gransden ran an amazing 29-second 200m and Maya Ramnarine clocked 65 seconds for the 400m.

Moving up to the middle distances, Stacey Clusker and Louise Nash did the 3,000m in 10:09 and 10:21 respectively.

New member Hannah Frais, an under-17 athlete, boosted the team’s points tally by coming second in the 400m hurdles, and also competed in the 100m hurdles, triple jump and 4x100m relay.

Jayne Gray set personal bests in the javelin and pole vault, while Rosy Clements and Joanne Body valiantly took on the 2,000m steeplechase.

Hastings AC have won two of their three league matches so far this season and came third in the other. The first of the remaining two fixtures is at Carshalton on Saturday July 14.

