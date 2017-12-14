Star athletes get their awards

A fantastic night was had by all at Hastings Athletic Club’s Awards and Christmas Party 2017.

Around 110 athletes, club officials and guests enjoyed a three-course meal followed by the awards presentation at the stylish Sussex Exchange on Saturday night.

Prize winners: most improved senior woman - Becky Mabon; most improved senior man - Gary Foster; overall most improved - Henry Sheppard.

Reg Wild Memorial Trophy (most improved newcomer under 13) - Nancy Barlow.

Under-13 girls’ club award - Marie White; under-13 boys’ club award - Teddy Clement.

Under-15 girls’ club award - Shannon Hopkins-Parry; under-15 girls’ club award - Lewis Courtnage.

Under-17 girls’ club award - Harmony Cooper; under-17 boys’ club award - Ryan Morrissy.

Under-20 women’s club award - Rosa Pitt; under-20 men’s club award - Alex Cowley.

Senior women’s club award - Rosy Clements; senior men’s club award - Jason Jeffery.

Masters man track - Steve Baldock; masters woman track - Riz Maslen; masters man road - Dan Anderson; masters woman road - Karen Murdoch.

Committee award - Andrea Ashley-Smith; club athlete of the year - Jules Lovell.

Chairman’s award - Roland Garrad.

Next season girls’ captain - Maya Ramnarine; next season boys’ captain - Lewis Courtnage.

Luke Veness Memorial Trophy (overall best performance) - Kyrell Wilson.

Female sprints - Delicia Pascall; male sprints - Kyrell Wilson.

Female hurdles - Elise Lovell.

Female middle distance - Maya Ramnarine; male middle distance - Jonas Judah.

Female jumps - Elise Lovell; male jumps - Jonas Judah.

Female throws - Elise Lovell; male throws - Noah Judah.

Female multi-events - Elise Lovell; male multi-events - Oscar Tomlinson.

Female road - Stacey Clusker; male road - Gary Foster.

Female cross-country - Maya Ramnarine, male cross-country - George Pool.

Under-13 girls’ most improved - Beth Magorrian; under-13 boys’ most improved - William Cooper.

Under-15 girls’ most improved - Erika Body; under-15 boys’ most improved - Henry Sheppard.

Under-17 girls’ most improved - Jody Arter; under-17 boys’ most improved - George Pool.

Under-20 women most improved - Molly Gransden; under-20 men most improved - Alex Cowley & Cameron Cooper.

Hastings AC chairman Terry Skelton thanked Paul McCleery and Jason Jeffery for helping to put the party together, as well as all who donated towards the presents he received.