St Leonards star beats four-time world champ in English Open

Snooker star Mark Davis defeated a four-time world champion tonight (Thursday) to reach the English Open quarter-finals.

The St Leonards potter saw off John Higgins 4-2 in the last 16 at K2 Crawley to set up a meeting with Ryan Day tomorrow.

Although Davis lost the first and third frames to trail 2-1 against the world number four, he reeled off three successive frames to secure another victory against a player he’s enjoyed plenty of success over down the years.

It was Davis’s second win of the day, in fact, because earlier on he came from 2-0 down to defeat Chinese player Mei Xi Wen 4-2 in round three.

Mei - conqueror of Marco Fu - surged in front with breaks of 68 and 102, but scored just 10 points in the next three frames as Davis rallied helped by runs of 62 and 68. Davis then edged a tight sixth frame to seal victory.

Davis won through the first two rounds for the loss of only one frame, knocking in three century breaks along the way.

The world number 45 came from behind to see off Robbie Williams 4-1 in round one on Monday aided by breaks of 104, 70 and a magnificent 136.

Davis then whitewashed Polish potter Adam Stefanow 4-0 in round two yesterday helped by runs of 97 and 107 in the first two frames.