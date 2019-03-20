St Leonards school triumphs at county finals

The St Leonards Academy was victorious at the Sussex School Games badminton finals.

The Edinburgh Road-based academy’s key stage four boys’ team was crowned champions at K2 Crawley last Friday.

The St Leonards Academy's key stage three boys' and girls' teams

The boys were outstanding all day. They firstly won all bar one of their group matches, losing only a close match against Worthing High 3-2.

St Leonards Academy then beat Lewes Priory in the semi-finals to set up a rematch with Worthing High in the final. This time the boys upped their game to win 4-1 and be crowned Sussex champions.

Two other St Leonards Academy teams also qualified for the county finals, which also involved the winning schools from eight other districts in Sussex.

The key stage three boys performed really well, particularly considering two of the players were year seven students, and the number one boy remained unbeaten in his singles. They came third in their group, just missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

The key stage three girls went one better. Having won two and lost two of their group matches, it was a nice surprise to qualify for the semi-finals, where they were beaten by eventual winners Downlands.