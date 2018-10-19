St Leonards rider bags 15 podiums in successful first year

A motorcycle racer from St Leonards has enjoyed a successful first year’s racing with the British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMCRC).

Nick Whitcher came third overall in the BMCRC Rookie 600 Championship and achieved 15 podium finishes along the way.

The 26-year-old produced a fantastic performance at the Pembrey Circuit in Wales in the penultimate round, recording four podium finishes from four starts, including two race wins.

See also: * Bexhill, Common and Sidley all keen on Gullivers site

* St Leonards star beats four-time world champ in English Open

* Bexhill Runners ace completes series of 100-mile races



Whitcher then headed to Brands Hatch for the final round full of expectation on his privately-funded Yamaha R6.

After a full day’s testing on the Friday where he posted a personal best lap time, and with 100 points available towards the championship, plus a chance of winning the Rookie Champion of Brands Trophy, the pressure was on.

After a very disappointing sixth place in the first two race - where Whitcher was run wide onto the grass twice - in very wet and cold conditions, race two proved a lot better with a very strong second place.

On the Sunday, he won race three before finishing second in the final race of the weekend, losing out by just 0.3 seconds after a race-long battle with eventual Rookie 600 champion Max Morgan.

Whitcher tied for first place for the Rookie Champion of Brands Trophy only to end up second on victory countback.

Even just a few days after the final 2018 race, Whitcher is now looking forward to and preparing for the 2019 season.

If there are any companies that would like to get behind a local rider and market themselves at the same time, he would love to hear from you. Whitcher can be contacted on 07734 276547 or by emailing westnick@btinternet.com