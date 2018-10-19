St Leonards ace into English Open semi-finals

Snooker talent Mark Davis produced a superb display to surge into the semi-finals of the English Open.

The St Leonards-based cueman saw off Ryan Day 5-1 in the quarter-finals at K2 Crawley this afternoon (Friday).

Davis got off to a superb start, winning the opening two frames for the loss of just seven points with breaks of 66 and 95.

Although world number 13 Day rattled through frame three in one visit with a run of 85, he scored just six points in the next two as 45th-ranked Davis went 4-1 up, aided by a 92 in frame five.

Davis then sealed victory by winning frame six 65-20 to set up a semi-final showdown against five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan or Luo Honghao tomorrow night.

The 46-year-old has won five matches to reach the last four, matching the furthest he has ever gone in a World Snooker full ranking event.

Davis saw off Robbie Williams 4-1 in round one on Monday aided by breaks of 104, 70 and a magnificent 136. He then whitewashed Polish potter Adam Stefanow 4-0 in round two on Wednesday helped by runs of 97 and 107.

Davis won two matches yesterday, coming from 2-0 down to defeat Chinese player Mei Xi Wen 4-2 in round three with breaks of 62 and 68 before recovering from 2-1 behind to beat five-time world champion John Higgins 4-2 in the last 16.