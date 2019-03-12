Gavin Cload competes for a loose ball during South Saxons' 3-3 draw at home to Holcombe [3] 2

South Saxons versus Holcombe in pictures

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team needed a late Jamie Busbridge goal to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Holcombe [3] 2 on Saturday.

Third-placed Saxons are now four points behind second-placed Marden Russets with two games of the South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 season remaining. Pictures by Justin Lycett

Alex Coombs in the thick of the action
The two teams tussle for possession at Horntye Park
Alex Coombs on the ball
Will Orr in possession
