South Saxons celebrate one of their goals in the 4-3 win at home to Marden Russets. Pictures by Simon Newstead

South Saxons v Marden Russets in pictures

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team defeated top two opposition for the second successive Saturday.

Third-placed Saxons followed up their 3-1 win at home to leaders Ashford last weekend with a hard-earned 4-3 victory over second-placed Marden Russets in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 yesterday.

Chris Meredith closes down the Marden player in possession
Alex Coombs on the ball for Saxons
Alex Coombs takes on a pair of Marden opponents
Andrew Acott keeps a close eye on a Marden opponent
