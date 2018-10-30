South Saxons power to 9-1 win over Mid Sussex

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team made it back-to-back wins in emphatic fashion with a 9-1 victory at home to Mid Sussex.

Saxons scored five goals in the first half and four more in the second as they moved up to fifth in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2.

Nick Taylor keeps a close eye on the Mid Sussex player in possession

Saxons came out of the blocks at full throttle, instantly putting Mid Sussex on the back foot. The visitors had no answers to Saxons’ relentless barrage of attacks and were 2-0 down within the first 10 minutes thanks to tidy finishes from Lloyd Williams and Andrew Acott.

Although Mid Sussex began to regroup, they were still constantly under the pump. Yet from out of nowhere, the visitors pulled one back as a deflected pass found its way through to their striker, who gently lifted the ball over Saxons goalkeeper Mike Sutton.

Saxons soon regained their two-goal cushion thanks to a superb solo goal from Alex Coombs, finishing with a reverse stick shot. That man Coombs was then at it again as he was given space in the opposition D to pummel home another reverse stick shot from a tight angle.

Saxons rounded-off what was probably the best first half of hockey they’ve played all year with an erogenous sequence of passing that resulted in Acott applying a tidy finish to make it 5-1 at half time.

Oli Cornelius on the ball at Horntye Park on Saturday

Mid Sussex came out of the blocks in the second period determined not to go down without a fight. With both sides going for goals, the game continued to entertain the spectators, with goals looking like they could come at either end.

Nonetheless, it was the home side whose quality across the pitch showed as Williams grabbed his second goal of the game, pouncing on the rebound from an initial shot that was well saved by the opposition goalkeeper.

Moments later, Will Orr got in on the act. A slick one-two put Orr through on goal and he then lifted the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper.

Mid Sussex again showed good spirit in trying to make the scoreline more respectable, but were kept at bay by an impressive Saxons back line.

As the game continued to open up, man of the match Coombs completed a well-deserved hat-trick with another clinical finish. Soon afterwards, Saxons scored their ninth goal as Oli Cornelius converted following a goalmouth scramble.

Saxons can take great pleasure at their prowess in front of goal and will hope it continues when they travel to second-placed Gillingham Anchorians, who have yet to drop a point, this coming Saturday.

Saxons will be without their talisman George Eldridge, who heads off to China to ‘find himself’, for the rest of the season.