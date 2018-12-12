South Saxons come from behind to net four-star victory

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team made it four consecutive wins with a come-from-behind 4-1 victory away to Southwick on Saturday.

Saxons go in to the Christmas break lying fourth in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 with 20 points from the first half of the season.

With Gavin Cload serving the first match of his unfortunate suspension, Saxons called on experienced defender Dom Ford to come in to an otherwise unchanged side.

On a wet and windy day, Saxons controlled the opening stages. With Nick Taylor and Chris Meredith carrying the ball out of defence, Jamie Busbridge and Will Orr both went close.

Despite the early pressure, it was the home side who struck first, successfully despatching a short corner into the net.

The disappointment of going behind did not halt Saxons, who continued to come forward and were rewarded with three goals in a brilliant 10-minute burst.

The first came from good link-up play between Will Orr and Andrew Acott, who found Lloyd Williams at the back post and he deflected the ball into the empty goal.

Saxons took the lead shortly afterwards from a brilliantly executed short corner. Alex Coombs slipped the ball right to Acott, who played it back to Coombs for it to be flicked into the net.

Coombs was again involved in the third. He played a brilliant aerial pass over the Southwick defence to Acott and although he was challenged by the opposing goalkeeper, the ball eventually fell to Orr, who finished superbly on the reverse side to make it 3-1 at half time.

In the second half, Saxons concentrated on keeping possession and limiting Southwick’s chances as the hosts began to attack more.

Jon Meredith, Paddy Cornish, Acott and man of the match Orr all kept the ball well and made sure the Hastings side controlled the midfield throughout.

Southwick continued to be frustrated as chances that did come their way were thwarted by Mike Sutton in the Saxons goal and his committed defenders.

The outcome was put beyond doubt when Busbridge beat the last Southwick defender and goalkeeper before finishing well for his 10th goal of the season.

Saxons will return to action at home to league leaders Ashford on Saturday January 12. Saxons were the only side to take any points from the leaders in the first half of the season after a 2-2 draw on the opening day.