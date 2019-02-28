South Saxons’ 10-match winning run ended by strugglers

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team saw its remarkable 10-match winning run come to an end on Saturday.

Saxons saw a 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 loss away to a Folkestone second team which sat bottom of South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 before the game.

The Hastings club did at least hold on to second spot because third-placed Marden Russets also lost, 4-1 away to Canterbury [3] Pilgrims. Saxons are a point ahead of Marden having played an extra match.

See also: * South Saxons versus Gillingham Anchorians in pictures

* South Saxons celebrate 10th successive win

* South Saxons up to second after ninth straight victory



Saxons soon realised that it wasn’t going to be an easy afternoon as the opening 10 minutes were frantic, leading to a succession of goals.

The visitors opened the scoring when a well-worked short corner routine was finished by the in-form Chris Meredith, the assist coming from brother Jon.

Saxons then went two-up when Jamie Busbridge broke into the D and calmly under-cut the ball past the goalkeeper on the reverse side.

Folkestone were not going to roll over, though, and pulled one back with a breakaway goal. Saxons lost possession and the Folkestone forward beat captain Paddy Cornish before finishing into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Before long it was 2-2. Folkestone were fortunate as the scorer kicked the ball before finding the net, but neither umpire saw the incident.

The second half was a balanced affair as both teams enjoyed good spells of possession and goalscoring opportunities.

Good play from man of the match Jon Meredith, Will Orr, Andrew Acott and Josh Barraclough kept asking questions of the Folkestone defence.

The home side took the points, though, as a short corner strike was deflected in off Cornish.

Saxons are without a fixture this weekend, but will welcome Holcombe [3] 2 to Horntye Park for the first of their three remaining games on Saturday March 9.

South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 top five (played-points): 1 Ashford 16-41 (+39 goal difference), 2 SOUTH SAXONS 17-38 (+22), 3 Marden Russets 16-37 (+29), 4 Gillingham Anchorians 15-30 (+9), 5 Canterbury [3] Pilgrims 16-27 (+19).