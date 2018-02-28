Saxons stunned by heaviest defeat of season

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team was stunned 4-0 at home to Southwick.

Saxons had scored 19 goals in winning their previous three South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 home games, but on Saturday they failed to score for the first time all season and suffered their heaviest defeat.

Will Orr pressurises a Southwick opponent.

Saxons had the better of the exchanges in an open start to the game, with chances falling to Jamie Busbridge and Lloyd Williams.

In the end it was Southwick who struck first as an attacker got free in the D after a free hit and made no mistake from close range.

Saxons continued to push forward, with Alex Coombs causing problems for the visiting defence, but Southwick remained disciplined in defence and doubled their lead before half time.

The home side came out in the second period still believing it could win the game. With an increase in the tempo, Saxons won a string of short corners, but were uncharacteristically unsuccessful in executing them.

Alex Short stands in the way of the Southwick player in possession.

The ball was moved well across the back four, with George Eldridge displaying his range of passing and Chris Meredith making good progress on the left.

Jon Meredith and the Saxons midfield maintained possession, and chances were coming for the Hastings team, but they weren’t converted.

Southwick then put the game out of reach, countering well to add a third goal and then a fourth as Saxons committed men to attack.

The result is a major blow to Saxons’ promotion hopes as they drop to fourth in the table. They should, however, be boosted by the return of skipper Paddy Cornish for the trip to third-placed Ashford this coming Saturday.

Nick Taylor in the thick of the action.

