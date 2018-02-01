Saxons see red in high scoring defeat

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team picked up two red cards as it suffered its first league defeat of 2018.

Saxons produced a disappointing performance as they were edged out 5-4 in a South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 fourth versus third clash away to BBHC.

BBHC took the lead early on only to be pegged back when Alex Coombs finished from close range, getting the final touch after a Jon Meredith delivery into the D.

Saxons were lucky to be level, but it didn’t last long as some sloppy play led to the home side going 2-1 and then 3-1 up.

A well-worked Saxons short corner ended with Jamie Busbridge’s effort prevented from crossing the line by an opposing foot and Coombs added to his tally by dispatching the resulting penalty flick.

BBHC soon restored their two-goal cushion, however, on the brink of half time.

After going 5-2 down, Saxons threw caution to the wind and started attacking the home goal. They were rewarded for their relentless pressure when Alex Short scored a trademark short corner goal after good work from Lloyd Williams.

Full-backs Chris Meredith and Nick Taylor were having an increasing influence on the game, making powerful runs on both flanks to maintain the Hastings side’s momentum.

Andrew Acott pounced on a rebound after the ball cannoned into the goalkeeper’s pads and finished well, lifting the ball over the grounded goalkeeper and into the net.

Saxons were pushing hard for the equaliser as man of the match Jon Meredith and fellow midfielders Gav Cload and Toby Reed tried to carve out an opportunity.

With the intensity of the game at its peak, Andy Orr and Paddy Cornish were given their marching orders in questionable circumstances, effectively ending Saxons’ hopes of taking a point.

Despite an excellent second half, Saxons had left themselves too much to do after a poor start. They will be keen to return to winning ways when they welcome Marden Russets to Horntye Park this coming Saturday, push-back 1.30pm.

