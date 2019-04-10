Robertsbridge girl earns England selection

A hockey talent from Robertsbridge has been selected to represent the England Universities women’s team for the second year running.

Amelie Green, a University of Bath student, will be part of the England squad for the Home Nations Tournament at the end of this month.

England will take on Scotland, Ireland and Wales at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow, the venue for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

This is an exciting opportunity for the passionate youngster and she views it as only the beginning of her journey.

Injury disappointment last April led to Amelie missing out on a test series against the Belgium under-21 national team.

But after nine months of dedicated rehabilitation and hard work, she returned to hockey in January, just in time for the second half of the season.

Amelie’s university side won the BUCS South Premier League and her club side, Team Bath Buccaneers, secured promotion back into the National League.

After performing well at several trials and testing days around the country, Amelie’s hard work was rewarded with selection for the Home Nations Tournament.

Amelie is in her second year of studying sports performance, a course renowned for producing top-class international athletes and which allows students to focus on sport while studying.

Amelie, who will celebrate her 21st birthday next Tuesday, first picked up a stick at local club South Saxons back in 2011.