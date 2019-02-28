Premier League Darts: Rob Cross thrashes Daryl Gurney

Darts superstar Rob Cross pulled off a crushing victory in the Unibet Premier League tonight (Thursday).

The world number two from St Leonards produced another splendid display to thrash Northern Irish player Daryl Gurney 7-1 at Westpoint Exeter.

Cross averaged 102.16, landed three 180s and hit 64% of his attempts at a double in the ideal response to his 7-2 loss against world number one Michael van Gerwen the previous week.

It means Cross has won two, drawn one and lost one of his opening four matches in the 17-week roadshow competition, which is televised live on Sky Sports.

Cross reeled off the opening six legs without Players Championship Finals winner Gurney even having a single shot at a double.

After hitting double eight to break throw in the first leg, Cross produced back-to-back 14-darters - with 180s in each - to lead 3-0.

He started leg four with his third maximum en route to a 13-dart hold and then produced a brilliant 153 checkout for a 15-dart break in leg five.

A 13-dart hold, featuring a rare 162 (three treble 18s), put Cross on the brink of a whitewash, but Gurney finished 80 in two darts to open his account in leg seven.

Cross, nicknamed Voltage, wrapped things up in the next leg, though, by pinning double six.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Cross said: “I’m a lot happier and to be honest it’s showing. Daryl never got going. I was probably waiting for him to at a lot of points there, but for whatever reason, Daryl didn’t really turn up tonight. I’m grateful because I got the two points, but I like it when Daryl plays well.

“I’ve been playing fantastic, I’ve been enjoying myself, but last week (against van Gerwen) I actually tried too hard. I wanted to beat Michael van Gerwen and what I should’ve done was just play Rob Cross. You live and learn by your own mistakes.

“I have to work every week and if I keep working on my game, I’m going to get better. As long as I keep working, keep practising, keep having my family around me and keep pushing, the limits are limitless. You can achieve what you want to achieve, but that goes for every other person in this Premier League. If you want those rewards, you’ve got to work hard.”