Premier League Darts: Rob Cross beats James Wade

Darts superstar Rob Cross produced a superb performance to record his first win of the 2019 Unibet Premier League tonight (Thursday).

The former world champion from St Leonards followed up his 6-6 draw with Peter Wright last week with an impressive 7-4 win over James Wade at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Cross averaged 102.58, hit four 180s and was successful with 50% of his attempts at a double in beating the reigning European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals winner.

After finishing 78 for a 15-dart hold in the opening leg, Cross lost the next three, missing two darts at a double in leg three and one in leg four.

But he then produced a scintillating run of five straight legs, without affording his opponent a single dart at a double, to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead.

A terrific 115 outshot for a 15-dart hold in leg five was followed by a 13-dart break which began with five consecutive treble 20s.

Cross held throw in 11 darts to lead 4-3 and a 12-dart break, featuring an 85 finish on the bullseye, put him two legs clear. A 15-dart hold in leg nine put him within one of victory.

Although Wade held throw in leg 10 to make it 6-4, he missed a dart at double 12 for a 138 checkout in the next and Cross pinned double five for a 15-darter to seal victory.

Televised live on Sky Sports, the Unibet Premier League is a 17-night roadshow competition featuring nine of the sport’s top players.