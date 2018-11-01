Poppy Half Marathon: Entries set to close this weekend

Entries into the Poppy Half Marathon are expected to close this weekend.

The Poppy Half Marathon itself, plus the 10K, 5K and 100K team event, will take place along Bexhill seafront on Saturday November 10.

An event spokesman said: “The race is nearly full, less than 100 places left, so looks like we will be closing the entries over this coming weekend. A big thank you to everyone who has entered, your support has been overwhelming.”

See also: * Anticipation building ahead of Bexhill races

* Bexhill Runners ace completes series of 100-mile races

* Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club wins medal at European Championships



The average age of entrants over the three distances is 43, the oldest being 84 and the youngest 13. There’s an international flavour to the event, with entries coming from Australia and USA.

Race numbers, timing chips, t-shirts etc are to be collected on the day at registration, which will open at 8.30am at the De La Warr Pavilion.

The 5K will start at 10am, the 10K at 11am, and the kids’ 500m fun run and youth golden mile from 12-12.15pm.

After that the National Anthem will be sung by Hannah Bradbeer, the Last Post will be played and there will be a two-minute silence prior to the Poppy Half Marathon, which will be started by town mayor Cllr Azad.

All the events will start and finish from the lawns outside the De La Warr Pavilion, and follow a seafront route in between.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to act as marshals, be it for a couple of hours or the whole day. All the jobs are in and around the De La Warr Pavilion.

The inaugural Charity Music Fest will take place at the De La Warr Pavilion during the evening. Hosted by Lennie George, the music fest will feature performances from The Cavaliers, the UK’s number one tribute act Natalie Black as Adele, The Chandeliers and up-and-coming local singer Erin Rose Bingham.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are available through the De La Warr Pavilion Box Office.

For full information about the Poppy Half Marathon - which is supported by Hastings Direct, Gibbons Mannington & Phipps LLP, Yazoo, UK Elite Sports Timing and TL Sports Events - visit www.poppyhalf.co.uk