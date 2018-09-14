Polegrove ace picked for England academy

A Polegrove ladies bowls talent has been selected for the Bowls England under-18 youth academy.

Maesi Ramsay will travel to Royal Leamington Spa on Sunday September 23 to take part in the first part of the training, which is aimed at developing youngsters in preparation for England junior selection.

If successful, a weekend of further training will take place at the same venue next May.

See also: * Talented pair help Sussex win national title for first time

* Bexhill ace crowned county champion

* Bexhill clubs celebrate county title glory



This is the culmination of a great season for the 15-year-old St Leonards Academy student.

Ramsay was selected to represent Sussex in the Johns Trophy, reached the unbadged county pairs final, was a runner-up in the county fours and was part of Polegrove’s winning County Top Club team.

She also represented Sussex at the National Finals in the fours and was part of the Sussex under-31 team which beat a strong Norfolk side in round one of the Amy Rose Bowl before losing to Northants in round two.

In one season, Ramsay has gained six of the eight points she needs to be awarded her Sussex county badge.

On Sunday she was runner-up in the plate competition at the Sussex county under-18 mixed singles competition at Crouch BC, Seaford.