Marlon lands another knockout blow as Hastings club scoops two more titles

The Double K Gym claimed two more major WKO titles to take its growing collection of belts to nine so far in 2018.

Billy Walker and Marlon Gillett were victorious for the Hastings-based gym at the Kings Promotions show in Maidstone.

Eight-year-old junior Walker took on another strong youngster from Falcons, Essex, in what was probably his toughest test to date.

In a fast paced bout from start to finish, both boys hit the canvas on a number of occasions throughout five rounds of back and forth action.

Walker stuck to his gameplan and edged a close majority decision on the judges’ scorecards to become the new WKO Southern champion - the fourth title Walker has won this year.

He will face another Falcons fighter, two-time British champion Freddie Fisher, for the vacant under-30kg IKF British title on Saturday June 16.

Gillett, who was coming off two second round knockouts in his previous two outings on the world famous Muay Thai Grand Prix promotion at The 02, was up next.

His opponent, from Leeds, came at Gillett with full force with vicious kicks and strong hands. Gillett performed in a more than composed manner, though, and ground down his opponent.

Gillett stunned his opponent with a left hook during the second half of round one and followed it with a trademark right hook which sent his man down and left him unable to carry on.

It was Gillett’s third knockout victory in a row and he was crowned the new WKO English K1 champion.

Last to compete on the night was Cohen Nugent, who has previously won three major titles already in 2018, against Brodie Burr in a trilogy fight which was sure to be a great junior bout.

The fight started at a fast pace, with Burr putting on maximum pressure as the two went toe to toe. Five rounds of non-stop action left spectators guessing, but victory went to Brodie, who became the new WKO English champion after a fight we will surely see again at some stage.

Although just seven-years-old, Nugent took the loss well, congratulated his opponent and wished him the best moving forward.

Due to popular demand, Double K Gym has added three additional classes at Hastings Kickboxing Academy in the Ivyhouse Industrial Estate, as well as running four classes a week from its town centre gym in Earl Street.

Please call 07701 378287 or visit the Double K Hastings Muay Thai and K1 Facebook and Instagram pages for class information.

