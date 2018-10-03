Kickboxer Fitzgerald wows crowd in first ever evening show

Carl Denne, chief instructor at HKA, said he was proud of all his team following their bouts at HKA Fightnight nine last weekend.

From the six fights, Carl’s men enjoyed four wins with two coming by way of stoppage.

First up was Jake Willard in his first ever full contact bout, against Billy from SXF. It was a huge step up and although he did not get the result he was we after, he gained a world of knowledge. Carl added, “He’s got game, heart and one hell of a chin. He took the loss like a champion and this will help him knuckle down and train harder.”

Callum Helsdown was matched against the experienced. Kaamil ali Ravjani. All three rounds were tough, although Callum more skilled, Kaamil kept the pressure on and didn’t allow Callum to find his feet. Carl said, “It was a messy scrap and not how we like to fight. But some times you have to get down in the trenches and fight fire with fire. Callum will take from this and learn.”

BillyJoe Fitzgerald wowed the crowd in his first ever evening show.

From the off, Billy came out strong and set the pace and it wasn’t long before the fight was over.

Billy stopped his man with a big right hand that he was not able to recover from. “I knew this kid had something special and he didn’t disappoint,” said Carl. George French took full control of his fight from the start. In round two he caught his man with a cracking right and went for the stoppage but his opponent held on. In round three George was the stronger fighter and secured the win.

"Nick Lelliott is back with a bang. he was very controlled and composed agains the talented Matt Geere. This was a great fight and a perfect display of kickboxing.

“We have worked very hard over the last month on a game play to upset Matt’s quirky style.”

Daniel Brown contested his second full contact fight. After stopping his last man in the first round he trained hard in the gym.

He did not disappoint, strong, fast and comfortable, he came out and took control straight away. It wasn’t long before he over-powered his opponent, leaving referee Garth no choice but to step in and stop the bout. HKA fightnight 10 is September 28.

For more details on training with HKA, visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk