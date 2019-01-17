Hollington duo in the medals

Two gymnasts from Hollington Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) Club, based at Hollington Gymnastics Club, are basking in the glory of medal-winning performances.

Maddie Luke and Zara Hyland between them performed four fantastic passes at the first qualifying round for selection to be part of the South East team at the prestigious Regional Team Final to be held later this year.

Maddie won gold in the 9-12 years grade five category, while Zara was beaten into second place by the smallest possible margin in the 13+ grade four category.

Both gymnasts will advance to the next round in March and another top two placing there would earn them places in the South East team.

As part of the qualification process, both gymnasts had to perform a range and conditioning routine to demonstrate their flexibility and strength. Both gymnasts excelled, with Zara scoring 88% and Maddie an impressive 96%.

Head coach Mike Gevaux said: “It was a fantastic result for both girls. They have worked hard in training and deserve this.

“Zara is on her way to repeating her success from last year as she made the SE squad. They are both superb role models for the rest of the squad and are performing better than they were at this time last year.”

Hollington DMT has spaces for potential competitive squad members in both DMT and trampoline at the gym. For more details, please call Mike on 07905 019357.