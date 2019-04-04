Hollington duo earn coveted places in south east squad

For the second successive year, gymnasts from Hollington DMT Club have secured places in the South East regional team for the Team Finals.

The prestigious competition will be held at the National Indoor Arena in Birmingham in early June.

Zara Hyland represented the South East last year and has made the team again this year following her silver medal-winning performance in the grade four 13+ category at the qualifying competition in Gillingham.

She’ll be joined by Maddie Luke, who won gold in the 9-12 years class at grade five.

Both gymnasts will compete against the best DMT gymnasts from the UK in the age and grade.

Hollington head coach Mike Gevaux said: “This is a fantastic achievement for both gymnasts, who successfully negotiated the two regional qualifying rounds.

“To be selected for the SE region, they needed a top notch performance and to finish in either the gold or silver medal position. They fully deserve the opportunity to compete in such a fantastic arena in front of thousands of spectators.”

As well as preparing gymnasts for DMT competitions, the club also has a limited number of spaces for gymnasts who want to compete in county or regional level trampolining.

Sessions are held on Fridays from 6.30-8pm. Further details can be obtained from Mike on 07905 019357.