Hastings win super silver at county event

Hastings Athletic Club’s senior women won a team silver medal at the Sussex Road Relays.

The team of Caitlin Millar (11:32), Harmony Cooper (12:10) and Amy Moore (12:21) achieved a very good second place finish at Christ’s Hospital, near Horsham.

Millar also clocked the third fastest individual time.

See also: * Hastings talent clocks country’s fastest time

* Hastings Half Marathon picture special

* Hastings Half Marathon: Hastings ace just misses out on victory

* Hastings Half Marathon runner-up hampered by stitch



Hastings AC’s women’s B team of Laura Vickers (12:54), Becky Smart (12:32) and Sophie McGoldrick (13:22) came 10th, while the C team of Becky Mabon (13:10), Katie Arnold (13:10) and Kelly Crowe (13:29) was 15th.

The team of Becca Edwards (13:35 and 14:11) and Suzi Frost (12:14) came 21st, while Abby Kirsopp (15:45), Fiona Norman-Brown (15:57) and Maria Mitchell (14:49) formed another Hastings AC team.

Karen Murdoch (12:44), Riz Maslen (13:02) and Tina Wren (14:11) made up a veteran women’s team.

The senior men’s A team of Rhys Boorman (9:50), Gary Foster (9:52), Joe Body (9:56), Isaac Elam (10:12), James Crombie (10:44) and Ben McCallion (10:55) just missed out on the medals in fourth place.

The B team of Dan Isted (12:28), Jonah Davies (10:46), Ryan Morrissy (11:31), Lewis Courtnage (10:46), Reece Lincoln (11:25) and Russ Keen (11:27) was 13th.

Hastings AC’s C team of Terry Puxty (12:47), Jason Wright (13:36), Dave Hunneman (11:57) and Ross Garnett (13:59) came 23rd.

The veteran men’s team of Mark Dobbs (11:51), John Ralph (11:38), Dean Constable (11:55) and Andy Edmonds (12:12) finished fourth.

Shannon Hopkins-Parry (6:26), Erika Body (6:38) and Maddie Brandt (7:27) made up an under-15 girls’ team, while the under-13 girls’ team of Rae Le Fay (6:54), Ruby Phillips (8:36) and Kayla Johnson (8:45) came 21st.

Several other Hastings AC distance runners, meanwhile, took part in the Paddock Wood Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Dave Turner clocked 1:28.22 (PB), Jamie Kennedy 1:37.07 (PB), Scott Parsons 1:39.34, Amanda Link 1:43:34 (PB) and Tina Wren (1:42.31).

The top 10 overall finishers in a field of more than 2,000 all ran sub 70 minutes and recent Hastings Half Marathon winner Josseli Polini was ninth in 1:09.30.

John Ralph came third overall and first veteran at the Kent Spring Half Marathon in Ashford with a time of 1:26.28.

Hastings AC will host its first Southern Athletics League match of the season tomorrow (Saturday) and several club members will run the 10k race at the Brighton Marathon Weekend on Sunday.