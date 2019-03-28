Hastings talent scoops five medals at Olympic venue

A Hastings Seagull swimmer earned a remarkable five medals in the London Long Course Regional Masters Competition.

Laura Quye won superb gold medals in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, as well as silver in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle at the fabulous London Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

Ever thought about getting back into swimming? Check out the Hastings Seagull website for details.

