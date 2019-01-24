Hastings talent crowned county champion

A Hastings Athletic Club young talent produced a superb performance to triumph at the Kent Schools’ Cross-Country Championships.

Lizzie Clarke, who is on fire at the moment, won the senior girls’ race in Dover on Saturday by quite a margin in a time of 13 minutes and 22 seconds.

The result came just a couple of weeks after Clarke performed very well to come second in a very strong under-20 women’s field at the Kent Cross-Country Championships at Brands Hatch.

Another Hastings AC member, James Crombie, competed at the Kent Schools’ Championships, finishing eighth in the intermediate boys’ race in 19:34.

Many of Hastings AC’s adult distance runners have also been in action over the past fortnight.

A dozen took part in the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League match at Ashdown Forest.

Paul Bennett led them home in 15th place, and was followed by Martin Watts (56th, 34:38), Chris Hawkes (70th, 35:38), Harry Trend (72nd, 35:49), Chris Brandt (74th, 35:56), Dave Turner (94th, 36:59), Jamie Kennedy (156th, 40:30), Kate Barlow (189th, 42:29), Maria Mitchell (216th, 43:34), Joanna Body (221st, 43:51), Amanda Ling (230th, 44:05) and Paul Rackstraw (251st, 45:25).

That was the fourth of the league’s six matches. The remaining ones are at Heathfield Park next month and Pett in March.

Six runners lined-up in the Sussex Veterans’ Championships at Lancing on Saturday.

In the ladies’ race, Riz Maslen was 18th in 34:44, Becky Mabon 21st in 35:42, Katie Arnold 43rd in 39:28 and Suzy Frost 48th in 40:23.

Chris Brandt was 27th in the over-50 men’s race in 33:34 and Terry Puxty 41st in the over-40 men’s event in 37:02.