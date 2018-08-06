Hastings talent clocks country’s fastest time

A Hastings Athletic Club talent has clocked the fastest 10k time in the country by an under-17 athlete this year.

Hot prospect George Pool ran a superb personal best of 32 minutes and 38 seconds in race two of the 13th Rye Summer Classic Series last Friday evening.

Pool’s time was just one second outside a course which has stood for 11 years and he won the race by 42 seconds from Jeff Pyrah, of Rye Runners and Hastings AC.

Of the other Hastings AC competitors, James Crombie came fifth in 37:28, Chris Brandt 17th in 42:07 and Ross Garnett clocked a big PB of 43:27 to come 21st.

Hastings Runners provided four of the top 20 finishers. Andy Lee was 11th in 39:28, Paul Burchett 16th in 41:00, Graeme Grass 19th in 42:17 and Darren Barzee 20th in 43:02.

See also: * Hastings aces in dominant form at record-breaking Bexhill race

* Hastings & Rother ace wins national age group title



Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)