Hastings Seagull produce superb performance at Sussex competition

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club produced a superb performance in the Sussex Winter County Competition at K2 Crawley.

Seagull finished as the second ranked club in the county (above Crawley or Brighton), well on the way to achieving the vision set out by head coach Sacha Djerfi of becoming Sussex’s top club.

A record 55 Seagull swimmers qualified for the competition, and following months of training, the club achieved an incredible 203 personal bests and 78 medals - 25 gold, 31 silver and 22 bronze.

See also: * Hastings United boss praises ‘a good night at the office’

* Ben Evans secures European Tour card after dramatic finale

* Hastings United power to 5-0 win over Herne Bay



Gold medals were won by Louis Choron (100m individual medley, 200m IM, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly), Lexie Collins (50m butterfly), Ellie Foster (50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m IM and 200m IM), Bella Gardner (200m butterfly and 200m IM), Beth Saldana (200m butterfly), Harley Williams (100m free) and Lucas Maule, who was awarded the top boy prize in his age group after winning the 200m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

The silver medallists included Chris Lewis and Evie Stockdale, while the bronze medal winners included Tom Conte, Kelly Hawkesley, Amber Matthews, Elisha Paige, Eloise Saunders and Dan Williams.

A club spokesman said: “Congratulations go to all of our swimmers who competed and a big thank you to all the parents and coaching staff who gave their time to run an exciting and efficient Sussex County Championships.”