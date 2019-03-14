Hastings Runners host final event in league season

Hastings Runners played host to the final race of the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League season last weekend.

More than 250 runners in total took on the very muddy, undulating off-road course around Pett, not helped by the 20mph winds either.

Despite the tough conditions, there were some excellent performances. Mark Goodman came fifth in a superb time of 32:24 and the in-form Darren Barzee was close behind in seventh in 33:06.

Martin Noakes was the third Hastings Runner to break the top 20 in a time of 34:34, while Claire Thomas was the first female Hastings Runner to finish in 40:25.

It capped off a fine cross-country campaign, with many club members picking up awards in the overall standings.

Barzee took second place in the M50 category, Noakes was third in M55 and Andy Lee was second in M60.

In the women’s overall standings, Thomas was third senior lady, Jane Coles third in the F50, while Sarah Marzaioli and Yockie Richardson claimed a 1-2 in the F65.

Results: Mark Goodman 32:24, Darren Barzee 33:06, Martin Noakes 34:34, Graeme Grass 37:27, Todd Fitz-Hugh 37:48, David Devlin 38:54, Michael Grass 39:08, Kevin Blowers 39:56, Claire Thomas 40:25, Jane Coles 41:41, Nina Lambrou 42:03, Anthony Gardner 42:53, Simon Trevana 43:07, David Bratby 43:32, Jo Nevett 44:00, Hannah Hayler 44:03, Rachael White 44:25, Tim Barlow 45:53, Paul Hope 47:43, Piers Brunning 49:09, Shana Burchett 51:14, Sarah Marzaioli 51:15, Simon Linklater 53:18, Jo French 53:21, Annette Fry 53:24, Krista Barzee 53:25, Ruth Spiller 53:29, Christine Sanderson 58:09, Lorraine Ashby 58:44, Helen Munday 59:34, Yockie Richardson 59:42, Jo Edwards 63:30, Susan Mann 63:38.

With the Brighton and London marathons fast approaching, a number of Hastings Runners headed to Lydd to take on the 20-mile race and half marathon.

Colin White put in a superb run to complete the long course in two hours and 24 minutes, finishing just outside the top 50.

Results - 20 miles: Colin White 2:24:48, Paul Burchett 2:34:36, Ben Sallows 2:55:34, Darren Pearson 3:04:01, Johanna Lambourne 3:10:58, Pete Heasman 3:19:23, Jessica Cull 3:21:41, Jenny Hudson 3:21:20, Susan Wilkinson 3:30:11, Eleanor Swaine 3:44:24.

Half marathon: Ashley Ballard 2:05:07, Sarah Holmes 2:05:10, Leigh Yates 2:22:57, Victoria Harding 2:38:15.