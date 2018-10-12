Hastings pair heading to European Championships

A gymnastics duo from Hastings will soon be representing Great Britain at the 2018 TeamGym European Championships.

Samuel Clarke, an 18-year-old gymnast and coach at 1066 Gymnastics in Bexhill, has been selected for the GB senior men’s team that will be flying out to Portugal in October.

This will be the teenager’s second time competing at the Europeans; in 2016 he was part of the junior men’s team which won GB’s first ever medal in the discipline, taking bronze in Slovenia.

He also recently won a silver medal at the TeamGym British Championships in Newcastle.

Also at the heart of the club’s success is Sam’s mother Clare Clarke. A TeamGym level five high performance coach at 1066, she has been attending national training alongside Sam throughout the year.

Clare enjoyed her son’s success at the 2016 Euros as part of the men’s coaching team, and this year has been selected as the unit leader for the senior and junior women’s teams.

The championships will take place in Odivelas, Portugal, from October 17-20. As there is no national funding for TeamGym, Sam’s GB kit was kindly sponsored by local business Sussex Beds.

For more information on classes at 1066 Gymnastics, please call 01424 213779.