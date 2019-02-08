Hastings hosts bumper European Championships

The IKF Unified Rules (K1 Kickboxing) European Open Amateur Championships took place at East Sussex College Hastings.

Andy Chambers, of Fighting Tigers Gym, hosted what’s understood to be the biggest single discipline tournament of its kind in Europe ever.

Mark Tozer with coaches from The Fighting Tigers Gym

There were 53 different categories with seven divisions, from novice and open juniors, to novice and open teens, novice and open adults, and a novice masters final.

With 42 teams travelling from five countries and 171 fighters taking part, there were four rings in use all day.

There has already been interest from more teams from around Europe for the 2020 championships and the event looks set to continue to grow.

Kieran Davison with coaches from The Fighting Tigers Gym

Fighting Tigers Gym had a team of new fighters competing. Many were having their first taste of competition, but that did not stop them from taking the spoils and having six new European Open champions crowned.

The youngest, Connor Hawkesley, took the 11-12 years under-55kg novice title and Saz Quinault claimed the 18-34 years under-55kg novice title.

Four fighters in their first taste of competition claimed the spoils of war as well. Kieran Davison won the 15-17 years under-65kg title, Jagan Cox the 15-17 years under-75kg title, Mark Tozer the 35 years+ under-70kg masters title and Viktoras Samuilis the 18-34 years under-100kg title with a devastating knockout just 12 seconds into the final.

Jagan Cox with coaches from The Fighting Tigers Gym

Connor Hawkesley with coaches from The Fighting Tigers Gym