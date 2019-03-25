Hastings Half Marathon: I’ve run every day since December, says third-placed Boorman

Rhys Boorman approaches the finish line in yesterday's Hastings Half Marathon. Picture by Justin Lycett
Rhys Boorman revealed he has run every day since December after finishing third in the Hastings Half Marathon.

The hard-working Hastings Athletic Club talent went three places better than he achieved last year in a time eight seconds slower.

He said: “I’ve run every day since December. I’ll now try and lower my mileage and get some track races in.”

Boorman - who crossed the line in one hour, 13 minutes and 45 seconds - was content with his result, which matched his position in 2016 and was a place below where he finished in 2017.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to beat Gary (Foster, the runner-up) because he’s in good form at the moment,” continued the 26-year-old, who praised ‘probably the best crowd I’ve seen’.

“I’ve got some friends on the course and I knew how far in front the first two were so I thought I would take it easy the last few miles because I’ve been suffering with shin splints since the Big Half (in which Boorman clocked a PB on February 10). I thought I would just stick to third.”

Boorman admitted he struggled with the heat at the Grand Brighton Half in late February, but felt conditions were about perfect in yesterday’s sun-kissed race.

Last summer Boorman moved to London to take up a teaching job and often trains with the Hercules Wimbledon club, which boasts lots of sub 70-minute half marathon runners.

During school holidays he usually returns to the locality to train with Peter Baker and Jeff Pyrah at Hastings AC.