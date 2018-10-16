Hastings club salvages draw in eight-goal thriller

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team ended up drawing a remarkable first home game of the season.

Saxons led 3-0 and trailed 4-3 before drawing 4-4 against Canterbury Pilgrims in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 on Saturday.

Saxons started brightly and were soon putting pressure on the visitors’ back line. Early short corners were won, as was a penalty flick, which Andrew Acott calmly put away.

The home side was soon two-up when skipper Paddy Cornish ran on to a throughball from Alex Coombs and fired into the top corner from an angle.

Jamie Busbridge made it 3-0 when he volleyed home after the visiting goalkeeper had made a good save from the previous shot.

Canterbury pulled one back with a fine solo goal from a young player who drove past the last midfielder and defensive player before placing the ball into the far corner.

The half time chat was positive from the Hastings side, but it was agreed that the next goal was important.

What Saxons perceived as poor umpiring led to poor discipline as Jon Meredith picked up a green card and Cornish had a green upgraded to a yellow after Canterbury got back to 3-2.

Canterbury took advantage of the extra player to score a third and a fourth in quick succession, turning the game on its head.

Credit to Saxons for not giving in, though, and the ever-dependable Busbridge salvaged a point in the final minutes.

Man of the match was Chris Meredith for his tireless work-rate when others around him were losing theirs heads.

Saxons, who are third-bottom of the table with two points from their opening three games, will travel to BBHC this coming Saturday looking for their first win of the season.