Hastings aces tackle Kombat Zone event

Four Hastings Kickboxing Academy (HKA) fighters competed in the Kombat Zone Explosion event in Rochester on Sunday.

After a long time away from competition, Ellis Nelson was victorious in a hard bout against Jay Taylor, a strong and talented kicker from Kingdom Kickboxing.

Callum Helsdown was stopped in the third round of his hardest match to date, against a well-known opponent from the PWA club.

Nick Lelliott claimed the fighter of the night prize after winning by a unanimous decision in a four-round rematch against Matt Geere, who he beat on HKA’s home show last year.

Lelliott cut his opponent’s eye in the first 30 seconds, but Geere was still there and threw dangerous shots. Lelliott looked in control throughout, landing some incredible combinations and spinning kicks, and forcing Geere to take a standing eight count.

George French also prevailed on a unanimous decision against Antoine Mineaker, of Team Lamouret in France - a last minute change of opponent.

Both men traded blow for blow in three rounds of kickboxing action. The French visitors thought their power and aggression had won the fight, but Mineaker hadn’t thrown enough kicks and French landed the cleaner shots to win the bout.

For more details on training with the team at HKA, please visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk