Hastings ace scoops prestigious county award

A West Hill Boxing Club talent has won a prestigious county award.

Jesse Smith, who recently turned 14 and weighs around 37 kilos, was presented with the best junior novice boxer accolade at the Sussex Boxing Awards event.

Smith reached the semi-finals of the England Boxing Schoolboy Championships in his category and was the stand-out boxer of his age in the county as a result of some fantastic performances this season.

His coach Gary White said: “We have high hopes for Jesse in the coming season. He has natural ability, coupled with a great work ethic and a strong desire to progress within the sport, making him a pleasure to coach. Jesse is an example to the younger boxers in the gym who all want to emulate his success.

“We have a large pool of boxers at the club who are bonding well as a team so the future of the club has never been brighter.”

