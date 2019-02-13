Hastings ace powers to impressive victory

West Hill Boxing Club talent Ruhan Ahmed achieved an impressive victory at a club show in Bognor Regis on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, 60 kilos fighter produced a powerful display to emphatically defeat Joe Willett (Phoenix, Eastbourne), an opponent he had lost to earlier in the season.

Jack De Angelis with West Hill coach John Badrock

Ahmed, who has come on a bomb since Christmas, completely outboxed his opponent and in the last round sent Willett crashing to the canvas with a flurry of five or six punches.

Willett got to his feet after the standing eight count and the referee was about to let him continue, but his corner threw the towel in.

It was a real confidence booster for Ahmed ahead of facing former West Hill boxer Ethan Salmon, now of Bexhill Boxing Club, in the Sussex round of the Junior Championships in Sittingbourne this coming Saturday.

Three other West Hill boxers were in action in Bognor and Jack De Angelis (15 years, 48 kilos) delivered a great performance on his debut to achieve a unanimous points victory against an opponent from the St Peter’s club in London.

Frankie Badrock (10 years, 30 kilos) produced a good display despite being on the wrong end of a split decision in a close contest against David Smith (Chichester).

Sam Albuazy (23 years, 71 kilos) lost on a unanimous points decision against a boxer from Croydon.