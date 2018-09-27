Hastings ace clocks fastest time at south east event

A Hastings Athletic Club talent produced a superb performance at the South East Athletics Association Road Relays.

George Pool clocked the fastest individual time in the under-17 boys’ event at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Hastings Runners party of, from left, David Bratby, Neil Sellman, Neil Jeffries, Nick Webb and Nick Brown

The teenage talent clocked a rapid time of 15 minutes and five seconds for the 5k course, and led Hastings AC to a very good seventh place in the team standings. The rest of the team was made up of Isaac Elam (16:14), James Crombie (17:31) and Reece Lincoln (16:49).

See also: * Hastings ace clocks country’s fastest time

* Dame Kelly Holmes breaks Hastings course record

* Hastings talent clocks country’s fastest time



Hastings AC fielded seven complete teams in all and the senior ladies did pretty well to finish 11th having been sixth after each of the first three legs. That team comprised Stacey Clusker (17:23), Louise Nash (17:40), Caitlin Millar (18:08) and Sophie Markwick (19:46).

The under-13 girls’ team of Nancy Barlow (13:18), Rae La-Fay (13:51) and Scarla (15:24) finished 44th.

Gary Foster clocked a very good time of 18:32 over a 6.3k course for an incomplete Hastings AC senior men’s team, while Shannon Hopkins-Parry and Maya Ramnarine ran well in the under-17 girls’ age group.

The event took place in atrocious wet conditions after Hastings AC had endured a nightmare journey as a result of two closures on the A21.

A Hastins Runners team produced a great effort at the same event.

The quartet of Neil Jeffries, Neil Sellman, David Bratby and Nick Webb finished 18th out of 20 teams in the MV50-59 category, despite having an average age of 59.

Jeffries ran 23:29, Sellman 25:20, Bratby 26:54 and Webb 27:26 for a total team time of 1:43.09.

The undulating two-lap course of 5,800m at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre included a killer 500m hill early on in each lap, and each leg started and finished on the same track that Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and John Walker graced in the 1980s.

Track coach Nick Brown ran a 24:11 opening leg for first claim club Dulwich Runners, whose MV60 team finished a close fourth.